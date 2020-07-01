JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TVS Motor Company sells 1.98 lakh units in June 2020
Business Standard

Jai Mata Glass standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Jai Mata Glass declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.30% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 17:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU