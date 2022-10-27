JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Beat

Benchmarks trade flat; IT shares decline

India's Energy Demand Is Expected To Rise By More Than 3% Per Year From 2021 To 2030 Says IEA
Business Standard

Modis Navnirman fixes record for Bonus Issue

Capital Market 

Record Date is 28 October 2022

The Board of Modis Navnirman has fixed 28 October 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 3 (Three) fully paid-up equity shares for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share held subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained through Postal Ballot process.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 14:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU