Modis Navnirman fixes record for Bonus Issue

Record Date is 28 October 2022

The Board of Modis Navnirman has fixed 28 October 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 3 (Three) fully paid-up equity shares for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share held subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained through Postal Ballot process.

