LTI fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

-
ALSO READ
Indo Count Industries fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation
Shriram Transport Finance Company receives RBI nod for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation
Minda Industries fixes record date for dividend and bonus issue
Larsen & Toubro fixes record date for dividend
Renaissance Global fixes record date for final dividend and stock split
-
Record date is 24 November 2022The Board of Directors of Larsen & Toubro Infotech & Mindtree have fixed 24 November 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the shareholders of Mindtree to whom equity shares of the amalgamated Company would be allotted pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU