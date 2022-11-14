LTI fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

Record date is 24 November 2022

The Board of Directors of Larsen & Toubro Infotech & Mindtree have fixed 24 November 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the shareholders of Mindtree to whom equity shares of the amalgamated Company would be allotted pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement.

