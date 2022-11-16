7NR Retail fixes record date for bonus issue

Record date is 28 November 2022

7NR Retail has fixed 28 November 2022 as record date for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 5 (Five) existing equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)