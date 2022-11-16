JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Beat

Latent View Analytics allots 27.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Shriram Transport Finance Company fixes record date for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation
Business Standard

7NR Retail fixes record date for bonus issue

Capital Market 

Record date is 28 November 2022

7NR Retail has fixed 28 November 2022 as record date for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 5 (Five) existing equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 19:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU