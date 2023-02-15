JUST IN
Prima Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.74% to Rs 2.34 crore

Net profit of Prima Industries declined 97.53% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.74% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.345.17 -55 OPM %11.9745.07 -PBDT0.292.33 -88 PBT0.042.13 -98 NP0.041.62 -98

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:26 IST

