Prima Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.74% to Rs 2.34 crore

Net profit of Prima Industries declined 97.53% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.74% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.345.1711.9745.070.292.330.042.130.041.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)