Prime Minister Launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission through a video conference. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the campaign of strengthening health facilities that have been going for the last seven years is entering a new phase today. The Prime Minister underlined the fact that with 130 crore Aadhaar numbers, 118 crore mobile subscribers, about 80 crore internet users, about 43 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts, there is no such big connected infrastructure anywhere in the world.
This digital infrastructure is bringing everything from ration to administration (Ration to Prashasan) to the common Indian in a fast and transparent manner. The Prime Minister remarked that the Arogya Setu app helped a lot in preventing the spread of corona infection. He lauded Co-WIN for its role in making India achieve a record administration of about 90 crore vaccine doses today, under the free vaccine campaign. Continuing with the theme of the use of technology in health, the Prime Minister said that there has also been an unprecedented expansion of telemedicine during the Corona period, so far about 125 crores, remote consultations have been completed through e-Sanjeevani.
