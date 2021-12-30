Prime Minister To Release 10th Instalment Of PM-KISAN On 1st January

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1st January, 2022 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs. 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each.
The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far. During the programme, Prime Minister will also release equity grant of more than Rs. 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. Prime Minister will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation.
