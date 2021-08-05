HFCL signs nationwide distribution agreement with Beetel

Beetel will market HFCL's complete portfolio of products under 'IO' brand

HFCL has signed a nationwide distribution agreement with Beetel Teletech (Beetel) (a leading technology brand offering contemporary solutions for modern India's connectivity and IT needs, since 1987) for its 'IO' line of next generation products.

Under this agreement, Beetel, as the National Distributor, will be marketing HFCL's complete portfolio of products under 'IO' brand. These include latest generation Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Access Points, P2P & P2MP Unlicensed Band Radios, L2 & L3 Switches, and highly specialized antennas.

Signing up of this distribution agreement, on the back of successful shipment of 150,000+ 'IO' units within the first 12 months of its launch, is aimed at twin-fold gains. On the one hand, it is going to strengthen HFCL's product distribution network for the existing and future product lines. On the other hand, it is aimed at accelerating expansion of market share for maturing products while reducing the time to market for recently launched and to be launched products.

Launched in October 2019, 'IO' is HFCL's industry leading brand of Network Access Solutions. It offers a wide range of wireless and switching products. Beetel, on the back of its robust pan-India distribution network, will ensure seamless and continuous availability of the extensive portfolio of 10 products, under this partnership. Beetel's in-depth knowledge of the market will be invaluable in supporting IO's expansion plans and its vision of providing Internet for all.

