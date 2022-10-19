JUST IN
Board of Vodafone Idea to consider issuance of debt securities

Capital Market 

On 21 October 2022

The Board of Vodafone Idea will meet on 21 October 2022 to consider and evaluate a proposal for issuance of debenture securities convertible into equity shares on a preferential / private placement basis to a vendor, subject to regulatory and other statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 09:11 IST

