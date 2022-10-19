Board of Vodafone Idea to consider issuance of debt securities

On 21 October 2022

The Board of Vodafone Idea will meet on 21 October 2022 to consider and evaluate a proposal for issuance of debenture securities convertible into equity shares on a preferential / private placement basis to a vendor, subject to regulatory and other statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company.

