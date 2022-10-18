Adani Defence Systems & Technologies to acquire Air Works

-
For an enterprise value of Rs 400 croreAdani Defence Systems & Technologies (ADSTL) has signed definitive agreements to acquire Air Works, India's biggest and highly diversified independent MRO with the largest pan-India network presence across 27 cities.
Air Works has developed extensive operational capabilities within the country for key defence and aerospace platforms. From the first P-8I aircraft Phase 32 checks to Phase 48 checks and MRO on the landing gear of the Indian Air Force's 737 VVIP aircraft, Air Works undertakes base maintenance for ATR 42/72, A320 and B737 fleet of aircraft from its EASA and DGCA-certified facilities at Mumbai, Delhi, Hosur and Kochi.
