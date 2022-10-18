Wipro grants 79,512 RSUs

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Wipro has granted 79,512 Restricted Stock units under Company's Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007 to its identified employee and 373,875 Restricted Stock units under Company's ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 to its identified employee(s)/ identified employee(s) of its subsidiary company.

This grant is effective from 18 October 2022.

