Prism Johnson Q3 PAT spurts to Rs 47 cr

Prism Johnson's consolidated net profit soared to Rs 47.22 crore in Q3 December 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 2.65 crore in Q3 December 2019.Net sales rose 3.66% to Rs 1,500.66 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Total expenses during the quarter declined marginally, by 0.93%, to Rs 1,448.98 crore as compared to the same period last year.
Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 73.99 crore, up by 9.41 times from Rs 7.86 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo rose by 27.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5.41 crore in the third quarter.
Prism Johnson is one of India's leading integrated building materials company, with a wide range of products from cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles and bathroom products.
The scrip fell 0.28% to Rs 89.45. It traded in the range of 87 and 91.55 so far during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU