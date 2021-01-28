Prism Johnson Q3 PAT spurts to Rs 47 cr

Prism Johnson's consolidated net profit soared to Rs 47.22 crore in Q3 December 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 2.65 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Net sales rose 3.66% to Rs 1,500.66 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Total expenses during the quarter declined marginally, by 0.93%, to Rs 1,448.98 crore as compared to the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 73.99 crore, up by 9.41 times from Rs 7.86 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo rose by 27.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5.41 crore in the third quarter.

Prism Johnson is one of India's leading integrated building materials company, with a wide range of products from cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles and bathroom products.

The scrip fell 0.28% to Rs 89.45. It traded in the range of 87 and 91.55 so far during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)