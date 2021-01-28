Cosmo Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

National Fertilizer Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Trident Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2021.

National Fertilizer Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Trident Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2021.

Cosmo Films Ltd soared 12.83% to Rs 502.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 66813 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4472 shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd surged 8.88% to Rs 42.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Metaliks Ltd spiked 8.45% to Rs 746. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65573 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd spurt 8.26% to Rs 30.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd added 7.63% to Rs 14.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)