JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Redex Protech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Globalspace Technologies consolidated net profit rises 76.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 5.87 crore

Net profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 76.07% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.875.03 17 OPM %57.7538.37 -PBDT3.261.83 78 PBT2.751.28 115 NP2.061.17 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU