Globalspace Technologies consolidated net profit rises 76.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 76.07% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.875.0357.7538.373.261.832.751.282.061.17

