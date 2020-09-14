Globalspace Technologies consolidated net profit rises 76.07% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit rises 76.07% in the June 2020 quarter
Sterlite Technologies consolidated net profit declines 95.78% in the June 2020 quarter
Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.08% in the June 2020 quarter
Palred Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 5.87 croreNet profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 76.07% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.875.03 17 OPM %57.7538.37 -PBDT3.261.83 78 PBT2.751.28 115 NP2.061.17 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU