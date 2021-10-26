RattanIndia Enterprises' Revolt opens dealership in Jaipur, Rajasthan

RattanIndia Enterprises backed company, Revolt, a electric motorcycle manufacturer has opened dealership in Jaipur (Rajasthan).

The dealership is company's eight experience centre in the country and will cater to customers for sales, services and spare in the region. Revolt has been witnessing a robust demand for its electric bikes in the festive season particularly with rising petrol prices. Revolt electric bikes provide great savings for its customers with running cost as low as Rs 9 per 100 km.

Revolts flagship model, the RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-lon battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/ geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and kilometres done, along with the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt's battery.

The bike features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport - each suiting to the needs of the driver. RV400 also comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully-adjustable monoshock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.

On a consolidated basis, RattanIndia Enterprises reported a net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in Q1 June 2021 as compared to a net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in Q1 June 2020. Net sales stood at Rs 1 crore in Q1 FY22.

Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises fell 2.14% to Rs 41.25 on BSE. RattanIndia Enterprises is the flagship company of Rattanindia Group for its new age growth businesses. The company has forayed into electric mobility space through Revolt Motors to democratize clean commute using next-gen mobility solutions. The company is completely focused on providing world class electric mobility products which are affordable and accessible to every Indian.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)