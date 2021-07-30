Benchmarks come off day's high; auto stocks snap five-day losing streak

The key equity benchmarks came off the day's high in morning trade. The Nifty was trading above the 15,800 mark. Auto, IT, pharma and metal stocks edged higher while banks and financials took a breather.

At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 89.67 points or 0.17% to 52,742.74. The Nifty 50 index added 30.25 points or 0.19% to 15,808.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.49% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.73%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1865 shares rose and 1054 shares fell. A total of 103 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 196,582,046 with 4,198,379 global deaths.

India reported 405,155 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 423,217 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.45% to 10,101.50, amid some bit of value buying. The index had declined by 2.73% in the past five sessions.

Ashok Leyland (up 9.27%), TVS Motor Company (up 5.27%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.30%), Tata Motors (up 2.25%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.14%), Maruti Suzuki (up 1.02%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.78%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.41%) advanced.

Earnings Today:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.82%), UPL (up 0.88%) and Britannia Industries (down 0.36%) are the Nifty companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.14%), Bandhan Bank (up 0.91%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 2.66%), Dr. Lal PathLabs (down 1.77%), Marico (up 0.43%), JSW Energy (down 0.04%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (up 0.41%), PI Industries (up 1.57%), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (down 2.31%), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (down 1.45%), Macrotech Developers (up 0.51%), Blue Dart Express (down 1.21%), Exide Industries (up 1.20%), Zydus Wellness (up 1.57%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (up 0.47%), Shriram Transport Finance Company (up 0.99%), V-Guard Industries (up 0.24%), KEC International (up 0.78%), Rossari Biotech (down 0.06%), LT Foods (up 0.81%) and NIIT (down 1.29%), Sundaram-Clayton (up 0.70%) are some of the companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Earnings Impact:

Container Corporation of India rose 2.05% to Rs 643.25. The company's consolidated net profit soared 327% to Rs 259.23 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 60.61 crore posted in Q1 FY21. Net sales jumped 52.4% to Rs 1,819.94 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,194.20 crore reported in Q1 FY21.

Privi Speciality Chemicals surged 18.26% to Rs 1575. The company reported 37.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.26 crore on a 14.9% increase in net sales to Rs 332.29 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. As compared with Q4 FY21, the company's net profit and net sales have declined by 51.1% and 5.9%, respectively.

Separately, Privi Speciality Chemicals said that it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Givaudan SA for setting up a new greenfield production facility which will be built in Mahad. The facility will have state of the art manufacturing equipment tailor made to manufacture small-volume fragrance ingredients of medium to high complexity, also known as specialty ingredients. Privi will hold 51% of the equity of the JV company.

Ajanta Pharma fell 1.55% to Rs 2357. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 17.58% to Rs 173.75 crore on a 11.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 747.99 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

TVS Motor Company added 3.95% to Rs 583.70. The two-wheeler company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 53 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 139 crore registered in Q1 FY21. Standalone net sales soared 174% to Rs 3,934.36 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,431.73 crore posted in Q1 FY21. The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered 6.58 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021 as against 2.67 lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)