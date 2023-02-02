Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 77.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 40.42% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Privi Speciality Chemicals approves change in company secretary
Neogen Chemicals gains after ICRA assigns 'A/Stable' rating to LT debt
Board of Speciality Restaurants to consider allotment of warrants
Balaji Amines commissions Phase 1 of plant
-
Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 419.84 croreNet profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals declined 77.39% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 419.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 394.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales419.84394.54 6 OPM %12.3812.62 -PBDT37.8554.06 -30 PBT8.2435.93 -77 NP5.6424.95 -77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU