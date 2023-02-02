Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 77.39% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 419.84 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals declined 77.39% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 419.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 394.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales419.84394.54 6 OPM %12.3812.62 -PBDT37.8554.06 -30 PBT8.2435.93 -77 NP5.6424.95 -77

