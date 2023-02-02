Ritesh International standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.89% to Rs 24.60 crore

Net profit of Ritesh International declined 87.10% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.89% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.24.6036.121.303.050.220.990.080.860.080.62

