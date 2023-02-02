Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit rises 143.52% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.07% to Rs 456.86 croreNet profit of Man Infraconstruction rose 143.52% to Rs 84.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.07% to Rs 456.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 296.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales456.86296.52 54 OPM %28.2114.97 -PBDT129.6941.65 211 PBT126.6739.10 224 NP84.7734.81 144
