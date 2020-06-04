Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rises 0.71%

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 10142.95, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 15.77% fall in NIFTY and a 2.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10142.95, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 9975.8. The Sensex is at 33782.89, down 0.96%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has added around 0.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29527, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2157 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3455 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 77.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

