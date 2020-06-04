Indian Overseas Bank up for fifth session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 10.15, up 7.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.71% in last one year as compared to a 15.77% drop in NIFTY and a 58.13% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 10.15, up 7.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 9975.8. The Sensex is at 33782.89, down 0.96%. Indian Overseas Bank has risen around 36.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has risen around 8.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1284.45, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

