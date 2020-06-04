Indian Bank up for five straight sessions

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 50.6, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 81.04% in last one year as compared to a 15.77% fall in NIFTY and a 58.13% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 50.6, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 9975.8. The Sensex is at 33782.89, down 0.96%. Indian Bank has added around 8.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has added around 8.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1284.45, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

