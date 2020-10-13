Future Retail Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
NESCO Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd and Vinati Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2020.
Future Retail Ltd spiked 7.49% to Rs 76.8 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.17 lakh shares in the past one month.
NESCO Ltd surged 5.49% to Rs 540.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9952 shares in the past one month.
L&T Technology Services Ltd soared 5.47% to Rs 1742. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28171 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6604 shares in the past one month.
Prism Johnson Ltd added 5.30% to Rs 68.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47401 shares in the past one month.
Vinati Organics Ltd advanced 5.18% to Rs 1260. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21663 shares in the past one month.
