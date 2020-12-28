Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd, Tips Industries Ltd, IFGL Refractories Ltd and Dynamic Cables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 December 2020.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 137.25 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7450 shares in the past one month.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd surged 19.88% to Rs 1.93. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tips Industries Ltd spiked 14.64% to Rs 330. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3422 shares in the past one month.

IFGL Refractories Ltd jumped 13.32% to Rs 230.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2964 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd gained 13.19% to Rs 33.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20719 shares in the past one month.

