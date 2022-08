Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 13.13% in the June 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 755.65 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 13.13% to Rs 42.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 48.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 755.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 785.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.67% to Rs 575.75 crore in the year ended June 2022 as against Rs 651.79 crore during the previous year ended June 2021. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 3792.45 crore in the year ended June 2022 as against Rs 3570.24 crore during the previous year ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Jun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales755.65785.58 -4 3792.453570.24 6 OPM %8.889.53 -21.8824.77 - PBDT71.8879.87 -10 843.02917.55 -8 PBT57.7067.25 -14 790.14869.89 -9 NP42.5548.98 -13 575.75651.79 -12

