PSP Projects gains on emerging as lowest bidder for Gujrat project

PSP Projects rose 1.94% to Rs 648.50 after the firm said that it has emerged as lowest (L1) bidder for a government project for development of world class sustainable tourist/pilgrimage destination in Gujarat with bid value worth Rs 345.30 crore.
PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential, and residential projects in India.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 16.58% to Rs 29.04 crore on a 9.68% increase in sales to Rs 348.08 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
