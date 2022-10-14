Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 722.06 points or 2.59% at 28580.9 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (up 10.19%), NELCO Ltd (up 4.28%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 4.04%),Infosys Ltd (up 3.84%),Mindtree Ltd (up 3.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems Ltd (up 3.38%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 3.37%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.19%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.1%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.04%).

On the other hand, Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 1.84%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.06%), and Cyient Ltd (down 1.05%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 966.08 or 1.69% at 58201.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 266.35 points or 1.57% at 17280.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 289.16 points or 1.01% at 28809.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.65 points or 0.96% at 8827.22.

On BSE,2285 shares were trading in green, 518 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

