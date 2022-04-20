PSP Projects rises on bagging orders worth Rs 939 crore

Following the announcement, the scrip advanced 3.23% to currently trade at Rs 543.20.

PSP Projects said that it has received new work orders worth Rs. 938.76 crore, which includes fresh work orders of Rs 511.39 crore and Rs 327.39 crore in FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23, respectively, and additional scope in existing contracts worth Rs 99.98 crore in FY 2021-22.

With the receipt of the above orders, the total work orders received at the end of the financial year 2021-22 amount to Rs 1,802.23 crore.

PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential, and residential projects in India.

The company's net profit rose 71.85% to Rs 50.13 crore on a 24.47% increase in sales to Rs 485.62 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

