Volumes jump at Emami Ltd counter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 April 2022.

Emami Ltd saw volume of 5.08 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 26.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18855 shares. The stock dropped 0.15% to Rs.474.35. Volumes stood at 7108 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 12414 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3371 shares. The stock rose 1.75% to Rs.2,891.45. Volumes stood at 2872 shares in the last session.

Vinati Organics Ltd registered volume of 17821 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5060 shares. The stock rose 7.12% to Rs.2,250.00. Volumes stood at 3656 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd saw volume of 27.44 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.23% to Rs.63.60. Volumes stood at 53.46 lakh shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd clocked volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 1.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71571 shares. The stock gained 1.31% to Rs.1,439.55. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

