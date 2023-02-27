Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt standalone net profit rises 115.54% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.43% to Rs 62.94 croreNet profit of Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt rose 115.54% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.43% to Rs 62.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.9452.70 19 OPM %82.7382.39 -PBDT44.9126.05 72 PBT27.7410.62 161 NP22.8910.62 116
