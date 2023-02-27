Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt standalone net profit rises 115.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.43% to Rs 62.94 crore

Net profit of Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt rose 115.54% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.43% to Rs 62.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.62.9452.7082.7382.3944.9126.0527.7410.6222.8910.62

