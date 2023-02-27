Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 43.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.07% to Rs 42.29 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance rose 43.96% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.07% to Rs 42.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.42.2931.0849.0247.234.222.833.582.272.621.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)