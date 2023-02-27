Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 43.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.07% to Rs 42.29 croreNet profit of Manappuram Home Finance rose 43.96% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.07% to Rs 42.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.2931.08 36 OPM %49.0247.23 -PBDT4.222.83 49 PBT3.582.27 58 NP2.621.82 44
