Marwadi Shares & Finance standalone net profit rises 50.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.03% to Rs 79.64 crore

Net profit of Marwadi Shares & Finance rose 50.37% to Rs 20.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 79.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales79.6475.11 6 OPM %54.8133.26 -PBDT28.7219.94 44 PBT27.5018.51 49 NP20.5413.66 50

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:29 IST

