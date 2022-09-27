Punit Commercial hits the roof on bonus issue plan

Punit Commercials hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 44.35 after the company said its board will consider bonus share issue on 4 October 2022.

The board will also consider changing name of the company.

Punit Commercials manufactures and markets diamond products. It reported net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales declined 98.10% to Rs 0.03 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

