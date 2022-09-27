Metal shares edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 24.57 points or 0.14% at 17819.18 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.05%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.54%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.37%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.36%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.84%), and NMDC Ltd (up 1.43%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 288.42 or 0.5% at 57433.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.45 points or 0.45% at 17092.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 257.77 points or 0.93% at 28111.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.67 points or 0.56% at 8704.59.

On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1358 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)