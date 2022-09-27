Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 109.82 points or 0.26% at 41933.37 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 1.96%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.69%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.23%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.21%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 2.37%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.65%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.54%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 288.42 or 0.5% at 57433.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.45 points or 0.45% at 17092.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 257.77 points or 0.93% at 28111.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.67 points or 0.56% at 8704.59.

On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1358 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

