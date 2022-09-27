JSW Steel Ltd eases for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 642.5, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.78% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 3.95% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

JSW Steel Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 642.5, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17099.5. The Sensex is at 57427.02, up 0.49%.JSW Steel Ltd has lost around 1.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5778.25, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 644.15, down 0.18% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd tumbled 2.78% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 3.95% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 12.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)