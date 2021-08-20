Punjab National Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 35.85, down 1.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.56% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% rally in NIFTY and a 56.81% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.85, down 1.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 16430.7. The Sensex is at 55296.54, down 0.6%.Punjab National Bank has eased around 10.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has increased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35554.5, down 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 245.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 518.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

The PE of the stock is 14.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

