Punjab National Bank extends winning spree

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 40.45, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.95% in last one year as compared to a 45.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.14% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 40.45, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15874.7. The Sensex is at 52931.83, up 0.66%. Punjab National Bank has dropped around 4.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 1.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34584.35, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 334.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 451.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 40.55, up 2.27% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

