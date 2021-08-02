Summit Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Pressman Advertising Ltd, Pokarna Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd and Maximus International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 August 2021.
Summit Securities Ltd spiked 15.88% to Rs 813.1 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 885 shares in the past one month.
Pressman Advertising Ltd surged 13.16% to Rs 37.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27023 shares in the past one month.
Pokarna Ltd soared 12.19% to Rs 443.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26893 shares in the past one month.
DE Nora India Ltd rose 12.13% to Rs 424.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8468 shares in the past one month.
Maximus International Ltd advanced 11.99% to Rs 117.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7580 shares in the past one month.
