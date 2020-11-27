Punjab National Bank jumps around 4%

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 33.35, up 4.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 50.19% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 33.35, up 4.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 13018.45. The Sensex is at 44322.29, up 0.14%. Punjab National Bank has risen around 23.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has risen around 22.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29549.75, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 384.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 409.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 33.3, up 3.26% on the day. Punjab National Bank is down 50.19% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

