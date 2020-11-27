Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 104.2, up 4.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 55.12% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% jump in NIFTY and a 42.55% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 104.2, up 4.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 13014.15. The Sensex is at 44238.3, down 0.05%. Canara Bank has gained around 19.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 22.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1539.05, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 204.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 103.8, up 3.44% on the day. Canara Bank is down 55.12% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% jump in NIFTY and a 42.55% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

