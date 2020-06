On 12 June 2020

The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra will consider raising of funds by way of issuance of securities including but not limited to Secured/Unsecured Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis, in one or more tranches / series at its meeting scheduled on 12 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)