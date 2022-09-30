JUST IN
India's core sectors record a growth of 3.3% on year in August
Bharat Forge to transfer Analogic Controls India to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Bharat Forge has approved the transfer of the Company's stake in Analogic Controls India (ACIL) to Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The purpose of this restructuring is to house all the company's defense business initiatives under KSSL for a better strategic alignment.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 17:41 IST

