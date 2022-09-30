Bharat Forge to transfer Analogic Controls India to Kalyani Strategic Systems

-
Bharat Forge has approved the transfer of the Company's stake in Analogic Controls India (ACIL) to Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The purpose of this restructuring is to house all the company's defense business initiatives under KSSL for a better strategic alignment.
