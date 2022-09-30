JUST IN
Adani Green announces incorporation of five step-down subsidiaries

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four, wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has incorporated 5 (five) new subsidiaries:

1. Adani Renewable Energy Thirty Five 2. Adani Renewable Energy Thirty Seven 3.

Adani Renewable Energy Forty One 4. Adani Renewable Energy Forty Two 5. Adani Renewable Energy Forty Three

The main objective of the new subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 15:53 IST

