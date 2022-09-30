Mindtree named a Major Contender in Everest Group Industry 4.0 Services Peak Matrix

Mindtree announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This was Mindtree's debut in Everest Group's assessment of engineering service providers for their Industry 4.0 leadership.

Everest Group positioned Mindtree as a Major Contender in terms of market impact, and vision and capability.

As part of the assessment, Everest Group evaluated 22 engineering service providers across the globe. According to the report, Major Contenders are actively making investments in establishing centers of excellence (CoEs) and developing IP and solutions in areas such as AI/ML, cloud, analytics, IIoT, edge computing, and blockchain for enhancing their capabilities and presence and bridging capability gaps across service functions that have hitherto not been a major focus.

