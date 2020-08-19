Punjab National Bank soars 4.41%

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 34.3, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 47.71% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.3, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 11429.25. The Sensex is at 38696.08, up 0.44%. Punjab National Bank has dropped around 0.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22170.6, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 467.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 250.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 106.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

