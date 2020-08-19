Future Retail Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd and ITD Cementation India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 August 2020.

Future Retail Ltd spiked 15.97% to Rs 115.8 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd soared 14.22% to Rs 135.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd surged 11.97% to Rs 53.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd advanced 10.36% to Rs 982.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26185 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6551 shares in the past one month.

ITD Cementation India Ltd rose 9.64% to Rs 48.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40156 shares in the past one month.

