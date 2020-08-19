Hitech Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Goldstone Technologies Ltd, KM Sugar Mills Ltd and Remsons Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2020.

Hitech Corporation Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 115.55 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2763 shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 121. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64090 shares in the past one month.

Goldstone Technologies Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 9.61. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2925 shares in the past one month.

KM Sugar Mills Ltd gained 17.82% to Rs 11.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50065 shares in the past one month.

Remsons Industries Ltd spurt 15.56% to Rs 91. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3560 shares in the past one month.

