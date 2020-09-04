Future Retail receives revision in ratings for USD denominated notes from Fitch Ratings

Future Retail has received credit rating from Fitch Ratings for USD denominated notes (listed on SGX) at C with Recovery Rating of 'RR4' [Rating Watch: Positive]' from 'C' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.

The revision in rating was due to the announcement dated 29 August, 2020 made by the Company with regard to composite scheme of arrangement and sale of identified business to Reliance Group.

