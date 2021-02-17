Punjab & Sind Bank leads gainers in 'B' group

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, S P Apparels Ltd and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2021.

Punjab & Sind Bank surged 19.76% to Rs 18 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd soared 18.50% to Rs 14.09. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16754 shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd spiked 16.51% to Rs 27.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10839 shares in the past one month.

S P Apparels Ltd exploded 13.88% to Rs 200.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3546 shares in the past one month.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd rose 12.29% to Rs 1029. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8392 shares in the past one month.

